Portions of I-90 and I-29 closing

(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to blizzard-like conditions making travel difficult, portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will be closed Friday.

The following interstate closures are planned for Friday, March 31, 2023:

  • Interstate 90 (eastbound) will be closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Chamberlain (exit 265) and closed from I-90 westbound from Chamberlain to Wall at 12 p.m. (noon) (CT)
  • Interstate 90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City will remain open.
  • Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) is scheduled to close from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line at 2 p.m. (CT)
Secondary Highways:

No Travel Advisories are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures.

Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

