Mark Ovenden to be inducted into South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden will be recognized for his over 45 years of sports broadcasting alongside 22 others in September.

The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame was started in 1968 by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association. The Hall is now run by a committee of volunteers from across the state. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Full list of inductees below:

Mark Ovenden: Over 45 years as radio and television broadcaster in Sioux Falls

Scott Bosanko-Aberdeen: Northern State basketball star drafted in the NBA

Linda Collignon-Established the dominant Madison High School gymnastics program

Marlyn Goldhammer- Wagner: Long time director of the SDHSAA

Chuck Iverson-Vermillion: All-time great basketball player at University of South Dakota

Clarence Kooistra-Salem: 221 football wins at Garretson in a 31 year coaching career

Don Larson-Madison: record setting track coach at North Dakota State University

Jerry Miller-White Lake: Long time coach and among the foremost states sports historians

Dave Mydland-Sioux Falls: Responsible for South Dakota competing in Senior Baseball

Terry Nielsen-Sioux Falls: 1000′s of hours for Tennis Association, Howard Wood track, more.

Jim Schlekeway-Britton: Outstanding basketball player and coach at many levels

Bryan Schwartz-Miller: All around athlete who spent several years in the NFL

Brad Seely-Baltic: Long time assistant coach in the NFL

Dawn Seiler-McLaughlin: All-time winningest girls basketball coach in state history

Jeff Turning Heart-Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: One of the best distance runners ever

Don Baker-Scotland: Coached multiple sports at the college level

Gene Breemes-Phillip: Established Rapid City Stevens as a track and cross country power

Harvey Hammrich-Ipswich: 41 years as a coach of multiple sports and athletic director

Lien Marso-Harrold: Outstanding athlete in high school and at South Dakota State

Dean Minder-Wilmot: Sportswriter, baseball coach and umpire in Mitchell

Mattie Goff Newcombe-White Owl: World Champion female trick rider in the 1920′s

Mike Roach-Rapid City Cathedral: 42 year football coach at multiple levels

Joe Thorne-Beresford: SDSU athlete who traded pro career for military service

