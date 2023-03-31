Mitchell holds 109th student-built home viewing and auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During Thursday’s event, visitors were able to walk through houses built by MTI students and get information about the potential of purchasing the property.

“I think it’s a great situation for instruction,” said Instructor Jim Mahoney. “For one thing, it shows you can teach anything with individual components but to put it all together and see this whole thing develop is really important, to see this big picture as part of this industry.”

All profits made by the auction go directly to the college’s construction program.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.