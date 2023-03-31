PBR returns to Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - PBR is riding back into town this weekend at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“PBR is coming into town Friday, Saturday, Sunday, you’re gonna watch the best bull riders in the world go up against the best bulls in the world,” said Matt Triplett, a PBR rider from Canton, SD.

The PBR “Unleash the Beast” tour travels the country to chase the dream of taming bulls. For two riders, this show hits close to home.

“They’ve supported me my whole life and for them to finally be able to come watch me at a big show that I’ve been doing for a couple years now,” said Mason Moody, a PBR rider from Letcher, SD. “It means a lot to me. I think just being in your home state. Not only that, the fans here they love watching the PBR they get into it they know what they’re watching they know 90 point right is I know what a bad boy right is they like watching guys get thrown in there. So just makes it exciting ride and a packed house.”

The love for riding starts young for these cowboys.

“It’s something that I dreamed about for a long time and to see it actually coming true is something that I didn’t actually know was gonna happen but I just thank the Lord every day that came true,” said Moody.

The safety of the animals and riders is a top priority for PBR.

“The great importance is the safety of the bull, of course, but in an instance that there is a bull rider that gets knocked out or gets hurt and can’t leave the arena. Then the both bullfighters will kind of clear the bull from the bull rider and all. That’s one of my jobs and it becomes important because that’s when I need to get a rope on him and get him out of the arena as quick as I can to where the paramedics can come in and tend to the bull rider,” explained PBR Safety Man, Stu Crowe.

The animal athletes are ready for this weekend, too, and have a whole preshow routine.

“These bulls are well-maintained well taken care of. Heck, some of them are taking care of veterans, some of us cowboys, they got a feed program, workout resume, they’re just, you know, great athletes, so it’s fun to come and watch them. You know some of the fans cheer for for the bulls more than they do us,” said Triplett.

The event runs until Sunday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mor information on tickets can be found here.

