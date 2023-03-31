Rain, Ice, and Snow Today

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Weather Advisories and Blizzard Warnings will be in effect for the rest of today and into tonight across the region. Rain is currently falling in the southeast while we have freezing rain in northeastern parts of South Dakota and snow falling out west. As colder air moves into the region, we’ll see any mixed precip and rain switch to all snow. That will happen in Sioux Falls by our evening commute, so make sure you’re slowing down! We’ve declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day.

Heaviest snowfall amounts look to be across parts of northern and central South Dakota where we could see a foot or more of snow. In places like Aberdeen and Pierre, we could see 8 to 12 inches of snow. In parts of east central South Dakota, especially around Brookings, one to two tenths of an inch of ice could fall, with a couple of inches of snow on top of that. Around Sioux Falls and the tri-state area, we’re looking at mainly rain during the day, then seeing about one to two inches of snow fall Friday night. Travel is looking to be impacted Friday night and even into Saturday morning before the sun returns Saturday and temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s.

Sunday will see highs get back into the 40s and 50s for most of the region. We then turn our attention to a potential storm that could impact the region for the first half of next week. That could bring more rain and snow to the region with highs dipping into the 30s.

