Sioux Falls Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old on girl.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old on girl.

Yerusalem Rezene was last seen in the area of 11th Street and Sneve Avenue on Thursday. She is 5′2″, 110 lbs, has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black jacket and a blue shirt.

If located, please call 605-367-7000.

