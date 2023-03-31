Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Skyforce stun top seed Stockton to advance to NBA G-League Western Conference Final

Sioux Falls wins 98-97 and could host conference final game on Sunday
The Skyforce advance to the 2023 NBA G-League Western Conference Finals with a 98-97 win at...
The Skyforce advance to the 2023 NBA G-League Western Conference Finals with a 98-97 win at Stockton(KSFY)
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, CA (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the first seeded Stockton Kings 98-97 on Thursday night in the Western Conference semifinals from Stockton Arena.

The Skyforce (22-12) won their eighth-straight game and ended the season 3-0 on the road against the Kings (25-8) in route to the Western Conference Finals.

DJ Stewart led the team with 27 points on 9-19 FGA, six rebounds and four assists.

Stewart and Justin Champagnie combined for 14 points in the opening quarter, as they paced Sioux Falls to a 36-27 advantage after the first 12 minutes.

Stockton responded, outscoring the Force 34-20 in the second quarter to take a 61-56 lead at intermission. Deonte Burton scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half to lead the Kings.

Stewart posted 16 points in the third quarter, shooting 4-7 FGA. Sioux Falls outscored Stockton by seven points in the period and took an 83-81 lead with 12 minutes remaining. The Force moved to 21-3 this season when holding a lead after the third frame.

The Skyforce trailed 91-85 with 6:32 remaining in the game. Champagnie went on to score the next five points to cut the deficit to 91-90 with 5:37 left on the clock.

After back-and-forth play down the stretch, Sioux Falls trailed 97-95 with 31.3 remaining in the contest. HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain netted a three-pointer to give the Force the lead and ultimately the victory.

Cain finished with 16 points on 6-9 FGA, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jamaree Bouyea and Champagnie combined for 28 points on 12-28 FGA to round out top scorers for Sioux Falls.

Sacramento two-way players Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis combined for 35 points in the loss.

The Skyforce awaits the winner of the Memphis Hustle and Rio Grande Valley Vipers game on Friday (tomorrow) in the Western Conference Finals. Sioux Falls travels to Memphis if the Hustle wins and will host Rio Grande Valley if the Vipers win. Tip-off for Sunday will be 9:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
The state of South Dakota is facing a new lawsuit, stemming from an inspection that shut down a...
605 Cannabis sues state over inspection report
The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Modebb Alford this afternoon without incident.
UPDATE: Man wanted for sex crimes arrested
Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday

Latest News

Augustana celebrates sweeping their home opening doubleheader
Augustana bats heat up chilly home opener in doubleheader sweep of Duluth
Iowa and South Carolina practice at the 2023 Final Four
Hawkeyes face tall task in South Carolina at Final Four
The Green Bay Phoenix introduced Sundance Wicks as the ninth head basketball coach in program...
Sunny disposition in Green Bay with Northern alum Wicks taking over men’s basketball program
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach