Sunny disposition in Green Bay with Northern alum Wicks taking over men’s basketball program

By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, WI (Dakota News Now) - Basketball in Green Bay has sunny disposition courtesy of Northern State alum Sundance Wicks.

The ex-Wolves’ player and assistant coach was formerly introduced yesterday by former Northern athletic director Josh Moon as their new men’s basketball head coach for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix.

Wicks takes over one of the worst programs in Division One that’s coming off a 3-29 season. Drawing on lessons from his legendary college head coach Don Meyer, along with experience as an assistant at five different schools and a similar turn around as head coach at Missouri Western, it’s a challenge Wicks is eager to meet.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

