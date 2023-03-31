Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Transportation Commission announces BIG recipients

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 35 preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement Bridge Improvement Grants totaling approximately $39 million at the recent commission meeting held in Pierre. The grant process aims to improve the overall condition of important assets on which South Dakotans rely every day. The link that drives the state’s overall transportation system’s interconnectedness is provided by these structures; while improving overall economic development throughout the state.

“Today the South Dakota Transportation Commission reinforced their commitment to improving the efficiency, safety, and access of the transportation system throughout our state,” said Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “The BIG program continues to be vital for the necessary preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement of local government structures, and the SDDOT commends the Transportation Commission for their continued commitment to provide state funding for this critical local government program.”

BIG Recipients:

City Recipients: Aberdeen (1), Box Elder (1), Hot Springs (1), Mitchell (1), Sioux Falls (2), and Sturgis (1).County Recipients: Beadle (1), Brookings (2), Butte (1), Clay (2), Davison (1), Day (1), Deuel (1), Grant (2), Haakon (1), Hughes (1), Lake (1), Lawrence (1), Lincoln (1), Lyman (1), McCook (1), Miner (1), Minnehaha (3), Pennington (2), Roberts (1), Sanborn (1), Turner (1), and Union (1).

Seventy-four applications totaling $97.7 million in total project costs were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). In total, eight cities submitted nine applications and 28 counties submitted 65 applications.

Each year, $7 million is dedicated to licensing plate fees and non-commercial vehicle fees. In addition, SDDOT annually sets aside $8 million per year of state highway funds, for a total of $15 million available for the BIG grants. This year, the Transportation Commission awarded approximately $2.4 million in preliminary engineering (PE) grants, increased the available funding by $25 million, and reallocated approximately $1.4 million from closed projects for a total of $41.4 million.

Application Deadline:

Applications for the next round of the BIG program are due Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, for the Preliminary Engineering (PE) category.

Contact:

For more information regarding the BIG program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284 or visit https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/bridge-improvement-grants.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday
A new class action lawsuit is pointing to a 2012 court order that was written to ensure those...
DOC faces class action lawsuit for withholding prescriptions
UPDATE: Portions of I-90 and I-29 closing
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Gov. Noem closes state government offices ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Members of the Dakota News Now staff have been training for the Avera Race Against Cancer,...
Avera Race Against Cancer approaching quickly, DNN staff continue to train
Members of the Dakota News Now staff have been training for the Avera Race Against Cancer,...
Avera Race Against Cancer approaching quickly
Mark Ovenden to be inducted into South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame
Mark Ovenden to be inducted into South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame
Great Bear holds ‘bonus ski day’
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 First Alert Severe Weather Special 2022
WATCH LIVE: Severe weather coverage from KCRG-TV9