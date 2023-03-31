Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Winter weather conditions blitz Pierre area

By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reporter Austin Goss shared an update on the conditions in Pierre Friday, including travel recommendations for the region.

Heavy snow has been coming down in Pierre since early in the morning, slowing down things for all in the area.

The Pierre Regional Airport remains closed, and a number of sporting events for Friday and Saturday were cancelled due to white-out conditions.

As storm conditions continue to worsen, no travel is advised within the City of Pierre.

Plowing operations will continue until approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday and will resume at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Plows will remain on call throughout the evening for emergency response needs.

The plowing priority remains keeping emergency snow routes passable. Plows will move to residential streets as conditions allow.

According to KCCR, Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan advised those traveling around the region that travel is “at your own risk” and to “not expect to be rescued if you get stuck.”

Pierre Police Officer Bryan Walz said that it is easy for people to take late-season storms like this one less seriously.

“You get into this mindset that it is not that bad, or that I have been driving all winter in weather like this, but it is that bad. Visibility is bad out there in the county so ... stay home.”

Hughes County plows are in for the night but will be back at it in the morning.
Hughes County plows are in for the night but will be back at it in the morning.(Hughes County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday
A new class action lawsuit is pointing to a 2012 court order that was written to ensure those...
DOC faces class action lawsuit for withholding prescriptions
UPDATE: Portions of I-90 and I-29 closing
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Gov. Noem closes state government offices ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
Reporter Austin Goss shared an update on the conditions in Pierre Friday, including travel...
Winter weather conditions blitz Pierre area
Even before Friday’s blizzard, Aberdeen has seen a record amount of snowfall in March.
Aberdeen facing record snowfall for the month of March
Even before Friday’s blizzard, Aberdeen has seen a record amount of snowfall in March.
Aberdeen facing record snowfall for the month of March