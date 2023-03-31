Winter weather conditions blitz Pierre area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reporter Austin Goss shared an update on the conditions in Pierre Friday, including travel recommendations for the region.

Heavy snow has been coming down in Pierre since early in the morning, slowing down things for all in the area.

The Pierre Regional Airport remains closed, and a number of sporting events for Friday and Saturday were cancelled due to white-out conditions.

As storm conditions continue to worsen, no travel is advised within the City of Pierre.

Plowing operations will continue until approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday and will resume at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Plows will remain on call throughout the evening for emergency response needs.

The plowing priority remains keeping emergency snow routes passable. Plows will move to residential streets as conditions allow.

According to KCCR, Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan advised those traveling around the region that travel is “at your own risk” and to “not expect to be rescued if you get stuck.”

Pierre Police Officer Bryan Walz said that it is easy for people to take late-season storms like this one less seriously.

“You get into this mindset that it is not that bad, or that I have been driving all winter in weather like this, but it is that bad. Visibility is bad out there in the county so ... stay home.”

Hughes County plows are in for the night but will be back at it in the morning. (Hughes County Sheriff's Office)

