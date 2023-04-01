Artist draws caricatures at La Luna Café fundraiser for Turkey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly two months since Turkey and Syria were struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, recovery efforts are still continuing to build back from the destruction.

On Saturday, people gathered at La Luna Café in Sioux Falls to rally in support of those that have been impacted, and all they had to do was sit still.

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., artist Hector Curriel was there drawing caricatures of people and accepting free will donations.

“When people are suffering, I come from Peru and I know it’s difficult living when you have no resources. That’s why I feel like it’s part of my calling to be an artist, to support people with what I can do,” said Curriel. “I believe that if everybody can do something, we can make a big change. I love people in Sioux Falls because they are very gracious and supportive of events like this.”

There was also live music throughout the course of the event.

