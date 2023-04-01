Avera Medical Minute
Caitlin Clark & Iowa shock unbeaten South Carolina to reach National Championship Game

Clark scores 41 to help lead Hawkeyes to 77-73 victory that ends South Carolina’s 42-game win strea
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DALLAS, TX (Dakota News Now) - The legend of Caitlin Clark grew again on Friday night in her debut at the Final Four.

Facing the unbeaten top seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, who entered with 42 consecutive victories, the 2023 National Player of the Year Clark scored a National Semifinal record 41 points to lead Iowa to a 77-73 victory and their first trip to the National Championship game.

Clark also pulled down six assists and dished out eight rebounds while shooting 15-31 from the field. Monika Czinano added 18 points.

Zia Cooke led the defending National Champion Gamecocks with 24 points. 2022 National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston was held to just eight points.

Iowa will face LSU on Sunday at 2:30 PM for the national title LIVE on KSFY.

