Governor Kim Reynolds signed Disaster Emergency Proclamation

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions on transporting materials that are needed for repairs and response following Friday’s storms.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation on Saturday to ease restrictions on transporting materials that are needed for repairs and response following Friday’s storms. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code that concern the transportation of materials needed for disaster repairs. It also suspended regulatory provisions concerning work hours for drivers and crews transporting the goods necessary to respond to areas cleaning up after the storms.

The proclamation goes in effect on Saturday, April 1st and lasts through May 1st.

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
A new class action lawsuit is pointing to a 2012 court order that was written to ensure those...
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old...
SD
41st Street double diamond intersection
The Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm call on Main Street around 11:06 p.m. on...
On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the Veto Day and what’s ahead for...
Transformation Project hosts Transgender Day of Visibility event
Easter is right around the corner, and community members in Sioux Falls are already starting...
