Kruz Perrott-Hunt leaving USD to pursue pro career overseas

Final starter from last year’s Coyote team departs
Will pursue pro career overseas
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another key member of the 2022-23 South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball team is leaving early, though this time to pursue a pro career overseas.

Thanking Coyote teammates, coaches and fans in a post on Twitter, Kruz Perrott-Hunt announced that he will be ending his career at USD to pursue a professional career overseas, thus forgoing his extra COVID year of eligibility.

The senior from Auckland, New Zealand, averaged 10 points per game in his four seasons in Vermillion and was the Coyotes’ leading scorer the last two years with 15 and 14 points per game respectively.

And with that the South Dakota’s entire starting lineup from last season is no more. Perrott-Hunt is the sixth departure with Mason Archambault and Damani Hayes out of eligibility and Tasos Kamateros, AJ Plitzuweit & Keaton Kutcher in the transfer portal.

Those six players accounted for 1,604 total points, nearly three quarters of USD’s offensive production.

