Late winter storms raise concerns about flooding

By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another winter storm has rolled through South Dakota, this time wreaking particular havoc in central South Dakota.

But these late winter storms can have particularly unique effects on the landscape.

Parts of the state saw over a foot of snow Friday, as we head into the beginning of April.

The winter storms caused a variety of cancellations and delays, joining a handful of other major winter storms that have hit South Dakota through this winter season.

But early spring storms like the one on Friday can cause particular issues for people, specifically quick-melting snow that can potentially cause flooding.

”Best case scenario is where you want something like what has been going on,” said Megan Mulford, an Aberdeen meteorologist. “Besides the snow that keeps piling up, you want temperatures above freezing during the day, but then below freezing at night time to kind of stop-and-go that melting. So if you start getting temperatures in the forty and fifties and your temperatures at night are above freezing, that is when it can get kind of questionable.”

With the potential for more winter weather still looming, it’s important to continue to monitor conditions before travel and have a plan if weather forces you to stay home.

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
