Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local NFL Draft diamonds in the rough look to impress at SDSU Pro Day

Former Jackrabbit & NSIC standouts look to impress NFL scouts
Following in the footsteps of Augustana alum CJ Ham
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Tucker Kraft was certainly the headliner of South Dakota State Football’s Pro Day there were several other draft hopefuls looking to make an impression.

Former SDSU teammates Malik Lofton and Landon Wolf were working out and ex-Jackrabbit lineman Caleb Sanders had a big day that should help him immensely moving forward.

There was also an NSIC flair with Northern State’s Felipe Alvear, Sioux Falls Thuro Reisdorfer and Augustana’s Eli Weber each hoping to follow in the professional footsteps of Augie alum and NFL Pro-Bowler CJ Ham.

The NFL Draft will be held at Union State in Kansas City, Missouri, April 27-29.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Portions of I-90 and I-29 closing
Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
The state of South Dakota is facing a new lawsuit, stemming from an inspection that shut down a...
605 Cannabis sues state over inspection report
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

NFL Draft prospect Tucker Kraft works out for scouts at SDSU's Pro Day
Tucker Kraft’s performance at SDSU Pro Day begins his final push to move up NFL Draft boards
SDSU's Thatcher Kozal's three-run homerun the difference in 9-8 win over NDSU
Jackrabbits split with NDSU in “home opening” doubleheader in Iowa
All-American Linebacker transferring to USD
Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar transferring to USD
Coyotes top scorer from 2021-22 season returning
Kruz Perrott-Hunt leaving USD to pursue pro career overseas