Local NFL Draft diamonds in the rough look to impress at SDSU Pro Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Tucker Kraft was certainly the headliner of South Dakota State Football’s Pro Day there were several other draft hopefuls looking to make an impression.

Former SDSU teammates Malik Lofton and Landon Wolf were working out and ex-Jackrabbit lineman Caleb Sanders had a big day that should help him immensely moving forward.

There was also an NSIC flair with Northern State’s Felipe Alvear, Sioux Falls Thuro Reisdorfer and Augustana’s Eli Weber each hoping to follow in the professional footsteps of Augie alum and NFL Pro-Bowler CJ Ham.

The NFL Draft will be held at Union State in Kansas City, Missouri, April 27-29.

