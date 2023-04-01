No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm call on Main Street around 11:06 p.m. on Friday to find a historical building had collapsed.

Details are limited at this time, but the Aberdeen Fire Rescue said there was nobody in the building and no injuries were reported. Early reports revealed that the second and third floors of the building collapsed into the first floor.

The building, located at 114 South Main Street, was set to be renovated in the near future.

This is a developing story and more information is expected.

