Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar transferring to USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Linebacker Parker Fryar is trading the red of Northwestern College for the red of the University of South Dakota after announcing that he’s transferring to play for the Coyotes.

Thank you to my friends, coaches, and teammates for a great 3 years at Northwestern. I have made lifelong relationships that I will appreciate forever.

I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of South Dakota for my last 2 years of eligibility! #GoYotes pic.twitter.com/BbnJFymqME — Parker Fryar (@parkerfryar) March 30, 2023

In three seasons with the Red Raiders Fryar racked up 342 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions. He was a unanimous NAIA First Team All-American last year after helping lead the Red Raiders to the national championship.

Parker will have two years of eligibility for USD.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.