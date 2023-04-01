Northwestern linebacker Parker Fryar transferring to USD
NAIA All-American heading to Vermillion after helping lead Red Raiders to National Championship
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Linebacker Parker Fryar is trading the red of Northwestern College for the red of the University of South Dakota after announcing that he’s transferring to play for the Coyotes.
In three seasons with the Red Raiders Fryar racked up 342 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions. He was a unanimous NAIA First Team All-American last year after helping lead the Red Raiders to the national championship.
Parker will have two years of eligibility for USD.
