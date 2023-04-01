SDSU Little International hosts centennial celebration

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, hundreds of students and alumni gathered on the SDSU campus for the annual Little International.

Little International is a two-day event entirely planned and organized by South Dakota State students, and is considered the largest student-run agricultural exposition in the country.

The theme this year is “Built on Tradition,” in honor of it being the 100th year of the event.

“Whoever I tell, when I walk into this arena, I get goosebumps instantly,” said SDSU junior Tessa Erdmann. “Just the feeling by being by the green trips and barn, its absolutely incredible and being able to celebrate agriculture for this 100 years is absolutely incredible and just the opportunity it brings on campus, it brings SDSU into a different light.”

The event wraps up Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. with an awards presentation.

