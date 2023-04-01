Transformation Project hosts Transgender Day of Visibility event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Transgender Day of Visibility is an internationally-recognized day to celebrate community and allyship, while bringing awareness to the discrimination many transgender Americans face.

On Friday night, the Arc of Dreams was lit with the trans pride colors in recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility.

The Transformation Project of South Dakota is hosting an event on Saturday to celebrate transgender members of the Sioux Falls community. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Building on Phillips Avenue.

The event will feature transgender members of the community showcasing a variety of talents and visual art. There will also be a community lunch, crafts, board games for all ages, a raffle, vendors and free art classes.

The event is free to attend and more information can be found on the Facebook event page.

