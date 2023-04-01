Tucker Kraft’s performance at SDSU Pro Day begins his final push to move up NFL Draft boards

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s been nearly three months since Tucker Kraft’s last snap in the Jackrabbits FCS National Championship win, he’s basically continued running all over the country.

“Talking ball, X’s & O’s, dribbles and scribbles, all that stuff is just regurgitated information. So personally I could talk ball for a long time. The interview process isn’t really that hard. It’s not aggravating, it’s just long.” The Former SDSU Tight End says.

After training in Nashville and working out at the NFL Draft Combine in March, Kraft was back in Brookings for SDSU’s Pro Day on Friday morning eager to improve on several marks.

“Well I wanted to run a faster forty because that’s where the money is made. I think I made myself a little bit of money today! And then I wanted to jump high because I know I can.” Kraft says.

Tucker’s vertical jump improved by two inches and his 40 time took a significant leap from his 4.69 at the NFL combine. His first run clocking in at 4.6 seconds with his next run about a tenth of a second quicker than that.

Projected as a top fifty pick these numbers, along with Kraft’s own gift for gab, will help drive his stock up even higher for NFL teams ahead of next month’s draft.

“I want my name to be called early. That’s my priority, that’s why I tried to execute as well as I did during pro day. Prior to draft day I’m traveling all across the county going to visits. I think I got eight of them and they take about two to three days. I might have a one day layover in another city. At that point I might have to leave an airport, go on a jog and come back! It’s just about staying in shape, going out and getting your hear rate elevated.” Tucker says.

