Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home

A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.(Seminole County Animal Services)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal services in Florida say one of their longtime furry residents has found a new home.

According to Seminole County Animal Services, a 7-year-old dog named Sophie was adopted this week after nearly hitting the one-year mark of being at the shelter.

The animal shelter made a push earlier in the week to find Sophie a forever home saying Saturday would mark her being with the team for one year.

Staff shared a video online showing a few of Sophie’s interactions while at the shelter. Workers called her a sweet, soulful girl who has simply been overlooked by visitors in favor of other younger dogs.

“She loves going for walks and is a volunteer favorite here at the shelter. Don’t leave her in her kennel begging for attention any longer,” the shelter team shared online.

On Friday, animal services thanked everyone for getting the word out regarding Sophie. According to the team, her new dad saw her on social media and made the adoption official.

“We did it. Best wishes to Sophie, and thanks for adopting,” the team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday
A new class action lawsuit is pointing to a 2012 court order that was written to ensure those...
DOC faces class action lawsuit for withholding prescriptions
UPDATE: Portions of I-90 and I-29 closing
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Gov. Noem closes state government offices ahead of winter storm

Latest News

For roughly three years, Rock River Brewing Company has been a gathering place for residents in...
Pours at 4:00, Rock River Brewing Company
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman leaves Walter Reed with depression ‘in remission’
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes slam Arkansas, shredding rooftops and tossing cars
Reporter Austin Goss shared an update on the conditions in Pierre Friday, including travel...
Winter weather conditions blitz Pierre area