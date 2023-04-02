Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cathedral Historic District neighborhood hosts Easter egg hunt

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, kids hopped around the Cathedral Historic District on their search for eggs.

The event was organized by middle schoolers, and with temperatures near 50 degrees, it was the perfect day to get out and do some hunting.

“It’s amazing to see my friends and neighbors visiting after the Easter egg hunt and getting to know each other,” said event organizer Lura Roti. “That’s a really big part of a neighborhood, actually getting to know your neighbors. That’s why the Cathedral Historic District Neighborhood Watch Group plans fun events, we want neighbors to get to know each other. We have a really strong community here and it’s fun to get together, especially after this really long winter.”

The Cathedral Historic District Watch Group is organized by volunteers and they host events throughout the year to promote safety and build community within the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
UPDATE: Interstates reopened
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
41st Street double diamond intersection
41st Street construction project starts in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old...
DCI investigating death in Pierre

Latest News

The Yankton Police Department reported on Sunday that a dead body had been found in Westside...
Yankton police: dead body found in pond
The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been highly anticipated, and the public will...
Veterans Community Project hosts open house
On Sunday afternoon, kids hopped around the Cathedral Historic District on their search for eggs.
Cathedral Historic District neighborhood hosts Easter egg hunt
No arrests have been made at this time.
Yankton police: dead body found in pond