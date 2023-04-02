Cathedral Historic District neighborhood hosts Easter egg hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, kids hopped around the Cathedral Historic District on their search for eggs.

The event was organized by middle schoolers, and with temperatures near 50 degrees, it was the perfect day to get out and do some hunting.

“It’s amazing to see my friends and neighbors visiting after the Easter egg hunt and getting to know each other,” said event organizer Lura Roti. “That’s a really big part of a neighborhood, actually getting to know your neighbors. That’s why the Cathedral Historic District Neighborhood Watch Group plans fun events, we want neighbors to get to know each other. We have a really strong community here and it’s fun to get together, especially after this really long winter.”

The Cathedral Historic District Watch Group is organized by volunteers and they host events throughout the year to promote safety and build community within the neighborhood.

