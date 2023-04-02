Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film...
Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 3, 2017. Japan's recording company Avex says Sakamoto, a musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. He died March 28, according to the statement released Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in “The Last Emperor.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
UPDATE: Interstates reopened
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old...
DCI investigating death in Pierre
41st Street double diamond intersection
41st Street construction project starts in Sioux Falls

Latest News

La Luna Café owner releases new book
La Luna Café owner releases new book
La Luna Café owner releases new book
La Luna Café owner releases new book
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
US Midwest, South reel from pack of tornadoes that killed 26
State Capitol building in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Former AG bound for Thailand; Veto Day scorecard