La Luna Café owner releases new book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner and matriarch of La Luna Café, Edith Jaimes-Epp held a launch party this weekend for her new book.

Her daughter and manager at the café, Tatiana Jaimes, is proud of her mother’s new Spanish book that she says will help guide people on a new journey towards God.

“My mom and I were visionaries of this space,” said Jaimes. “She’s the owner and I help see her vision come to fruition. I’m so proud of my mom. This is such a big deal. She’s been talking about writing a book for a long time.”

Edith hopes to publish an English version of the book as well.

