Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

La Luna Café owner releases new book

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner and matriarch of La Luna Café, Edith Jaimes-Epp held a launch party this weekend for her new book.

Her daughter and manager at the café, Tatiana Jaimes, is proud of her mother’s new Spanish book that she says will help guide people on a new journey towards God.

“My mom and I were visionaries of this space,” said Jaimes. “She’s the owner and I help see her vision come to fruition. I’m so proud of my mom. This is such a big deal. She’s been talking about writing a book for a long time.”

Edith hopes to publish an English version of the book as well.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
UPDATE: Interstates reopened
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old...
DCI investigating death in Pierre
41st Street double diamond intersection
41st Street construction project starts in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been highly anticipated, and now the public...
Veterans Community Project open house happening Sunday
The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been highly anticipated, and now the public...
Veterans Community Project open house happening Sunday
Meteorologist Tiffany Savona takes a look at the week ahead
Mostly Sunny & Breezy Today
La Luna Café owner releases new book
La Luna Café owner releases new book