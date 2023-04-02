Matters of the State: Former AG bound for Thailand; Veto Day scorecard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at Veto Day and what’s ahead for legislative summer studies.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the legislative scorecard and looks ahead to a push to remove the sunset on the sales tax cut.

Our I-Team has the details on a lawsuit filed against the South Dakota Department of Corrections over allegations that inmates are being denied their prescription medication, as well as a lawsuit against the South Dakota Department of Health over a medical cannabis inspection and product recall.

Pennington County State’s Attorney and former South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo joins the program to discuss his upcoming job in Thailand, where he’ll be working on criminal justice reform. You can watch our full conversation below:

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KDLT, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

