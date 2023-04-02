Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce on a roll heading into Western Conference Finals

Sioux Falls with eight straight wins is on verge of NBA G-League Championship Finals
Sioux Falls on eight game win streak
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a loss on March 8th the Sioux Falls Skyforce were just two games over .500 and on the brink of missing the NBA G-League Playoffs for the the sixth straight season.

Since then the Force have been the hottest team in the league and are on the verge of reaching the Finals.

The Skyforce won their final six games of the regular season to earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, extending the win streak to eight with playoff victories at Salt Lake City and Stockton.

After waiting all year for his team to gel and click everything has fallen into place for head coach Kasib Powell and, thanks to help on the other side of the bracket, have earned the right to host the winner-take-all Western Conference Final tomorrow night with Rio Grande Valley.

It’ll be a late start for Sioux Falls fans, 9:00 PM, due to it being the second half of a televised doubleheader on ESPN U that will start with the Eastern Conference Final.

If the Skyforce win they will advance to the NBA G-League Finals, a best-of-three game series, against either Long Island or Delaware.

