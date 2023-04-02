Skyforce think home edge at Sanford Pentagon can lift them to NBA G-League Finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In about three hours the Sioux Falls Skyforce will play for a trip to the NBA G-League Finals against Rio Grande Valley. It’s an unlikely Western Conference Final matchup since they were the final two teams in the playoff field.

It also allows the fifth seeded Skyforce to host the game and, even though it won’t start till 9:00 PM, head coach Kasib Powell expects that the Force fans who do show up will make a big difference.

The game will be televised live on ESPN U with the Eastern Conference Final starting the doubleheader. We’ll have highlights on Dakota News Now at 10.

