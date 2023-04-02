Avera Medical Minute
Storm come up short in season opener at Quad City

Second half offensive struggles doom Sioux Falls in 36-34 defeat
Sioux Falls starts IFL season with 36-34 setback
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOLINE, IL (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm think they will be scoring plenty of points and improve upon last year’s 8-8 season that saw them miss the postseason for just the third time in franchise history.

It didn’t show in the first game of the season.

After being tied at 20 at half of their IFL season opener at Quad City, the Storm scored just 14 second half points and were edged by the Steamwheelers 36-34.

Sioux Falls managed just 119 total yards and one of their touchdowns came via special teams and a 52-yard Tony Tate kickoff return touchdown. The Storm trailed 10-0 after a quarter and scored their first touchdown of the season on a one yard Lorenzo Brown run. Tate returned his kickoff following a 22-yard EJ Hilliard to Keyvan Rudd touchdown for the Steamwheelers. Tate scored on a three yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter to send the game to intermission tied.

Sioux Falls went head on their opening drive of the third quarter thanks to a five yard run from Brown. They would not score again until the final minute of the fourth quarter. Hilliard threw a 35-yard touchdown to Rudd and Tate was tackled for a safety to give the Steamwheelers a 29-26 lead after three quarters.

Hilliard threw a nine yard touchdown to CJ Windham to give Quad City a 35-26 lead in the fourth. Brown ran in his third touchdown with 55 seconds left to get the Storm within two. Sioux Falls couldn’t recover the kickoff or force a game-tying safety.

The Storm wasted many opportunities to potentially go ahead, turning the ball over twice on a pair of interceptions.

Sioux Falls will host Iowa in their home opener next Sunday at 5:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

