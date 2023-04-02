Veterans Community Project open house happening Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been highly anticipated, and now the public will get a chance to see the progress.

Eric Gage, the Executive Director of the project, joined Baylee in the studio to discuss the importance of the community for veterans and what the public can expect from the open house.

The project has been underway for almost two years, addressing the issue of homeless veterans in Sioux Falls.

The community consists of 25 small houses and creates a small community for veterans who don’t have a home.

Sunday’s open house will be a showcase of the progress on the homes, which are structurally complete.

The open house runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 367 N Willow Avenue and is free to attend.

More information on the progress and upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony can be found on their Facebook page.

