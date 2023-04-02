“Why Not Us?” Hawkeye women a win away from history

DALLAS, TX (Dakota News Now) - Caitlin Clark has almost single-handily willed the Iowa Hawkeyes to the verge of history.

Now the question is if they have enough left in the tank to bring home the program’s first national championship.

Emotions still running high for the Hawkeyes after last nights 77-73 upset of top seed and defending national champion South Carolina. Clark had another transcendent performance with a semifinal record 41 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Just as impressive in snapping the Gamecocks 42-game win streak was Iowa holding 2022 National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston to just eight points.

Despite the late finish, there’s little time to rest or savor the historic win as another big and physical team out of the SEC, Louisiana State, awaits in the national title game. It’s hard to feel tired with the adrenaline the Hawks are running on.

You can watch the title between LSU and Iowa live on KSFY beginning at 1:30. We’ll have plenty of highlights and reaction after the game on Dakota News Now.

