Yankton police: dead body found in pond

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Police Department reported on Sunday that a dead body had been found in Westside Park.

Authorities responded around 12:00 p.m. on Sunday to a call of a dead body in the pond area of the park.

Search and rescue teams arrived on location and began recovery efforts.

Details are limited at this time, and authorities are still investigating.

