Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton police: dead body found in pond

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Police Department reported on Sunday that a dead body had been found in Westside Park.

Authorities responded around 12:00 p.m. on Sunday to a call of a dead body in the pond area of the park.

Search and rescue teams arrived on location and began recovery efforts.

Details are limited at this time, and authorities are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
UPDATE: Interstates reopened
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old...
DCI investigating death in Pierre
41st Street double diamond intersection
41st Street construction project starts in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Tom and Louis Rancour.
Father and son both win spot at International Science Fair 37 years apart
Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota
The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls is coming along, and the public will soon get a...
Veterans Community Project open house happening Sunday
The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been highly anticipated, and now the public...
Veterans Community Project open house happening Sunday