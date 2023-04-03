Avera Medical Minute
Another Winter Storm Coming

Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Watches Monday PM through Wednesday PM
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of cloud cover for our Monday. Highs will range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. The wind will start to switch to the north this afternoon and we’ll see chances for a few flurries and light snow showers increase out west overnight.

We are tracking another winter storm that will impact the region Monday night through Wednesday night. Heavy snowfall is expected across most of central and northern South Dakota during that time. Blizzard Warnings are set to go into effect later tonight and last through Wednesday night across most of northern and central South Dakota. Winter Storm Watches are set to stretch from northeastern South Dakota down into parts of southern and south central South Dakota.

We could see a large area of 12-18″ of snow across northern and central South Dakota as this storm moves through. Strong wind speeds of 50 to 60 mph will also be an issue and could create blizzard conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. Impacts will be lower farther southeast, including Sioux Falls as these areas will see more rain mixed precipitation. Keep in mind travel will become difficult and/or impossible Tuesday and Wednesday for many areas across the state. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

