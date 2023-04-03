Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now honored with 4 Eric Sevareid Awards

The awards were presented Saturday at a ceremony in Minneapolis.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has been honored with four Eric Sevareid Awards.

Dakota News Now received four Awards of Merit in the following categories:

Photojournalism - “Pink pumpkins support neighbor’s battle with breast cancer”

Soft Feature - “Hairstylist creating a safe place for black community”

Documentary/Special - “Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote”

Talk/Public Affairs - “Matters of the State”

The Eric Sevareid Awards are awarded by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

