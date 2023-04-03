Emergency snow alert declared for Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Pierre is issuing an emergency snow alert Tuesday in response to the oncoming winter storm.

The alert is effective at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. During an emergency snow alert, motorists should use off-street parking on emergency snow routes to allow for safer and more effective plowing of the emergency routes. The alert will remain in effect until the snow event has passed and the alert is lifted.

The City is prepared to begin plowing operations overnight as conditions warrant. Plowing operations begin with emergency snow routes and then move to residential streets. To keep snow routes passable throughout the storm, conditions may dictate continual to intermittent plowing of the snow routes.

For more information about snow operations, click here. To receive Snow Alert notifications via email or text message, register at public.alertsense.com.

