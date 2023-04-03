Avera Medical Minute
Portion of I-90 closing due to blizzard

(CHP Truckee / Twitter | MGN Onlline)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) in South Dakota will close from the Wyoming border to Wall at 8 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday due to blizzard conditions.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds will cause snow and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions throughout the western and central portions of the state. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible. As the storm continues to move across the state, interstate closures are expected to be extended to other geographical locations, with multi-day closures anticipated.

Accommodations will be limited in Wall. Adjust travel plans and seek shelter elsewhere.

Expect closures for multiple days.

