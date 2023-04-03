Monday Munchies: Umami Cafe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Umami Cafe is serving unique meals with a unique philosophy.

Owner Jessica Blodgett comes in every single day with a love for food in her heart.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had an experience quite like it, as far as what we’re cooking, the clientele that we have. It’s different, and it’s magical. It’s a lot of fun.”

While she has an extensive menu full of delicious options, she prefers to follow her guests’ stomachs.

“I have a menu, but it doesn’t seem to matter that I have a menu because people are constantly requesting that I just make them whatever they want, and that’s fine. That’s amazing. I love it. It’s a unique experience.”

For Jessica, food is the ultimate form of communication.

“It’s an act of love. It’s my love language, and it’s how I’ve always expressed to people how I care about them — by making food for them. If I’m stuffing your face, it means I care for you. It just shows my love in ways that I maybe would fail in other ways to show it. Food is just the one language that I speak that I think I speak well enough that people understand me when they eat.”

Through every up and down leading up to Umami, Jessica did it for her kids.

“My children have told me how proud they are of me and how I’m an example to them to never give up. It makes me a little emotional.”

Hours for Umami Cafe are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab-n-go is available from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.