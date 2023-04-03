Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 21-year-old was arrested this weekend after inadvertently shooting and killing a dog.
The incident happened in the 3300 block of S. Westbrook Ln.
According to Sioux Falls police, a few people were inside a home handling firearms. One firearm was loaded, and someone inadvertently shot a dog in the house. The dog died.
The suspect, 21-year-old Luke Ouellette from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Cruelty to Animals, Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.