Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 21-year-old was arrested this weekend after inadvertently shooting and killing a dog.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of S. Westbrook Ln.

According to Sioux Falls police, a few people were inside a home handling firearms. One firearm was loaded, and someone inadvertently shot a dog in the house. The dog died.

The suspect, 21-year-old Luke Ouellette from Sioux Falls, was arrested for Cruelty to Animals, Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

