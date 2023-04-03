Avera Medical Minute
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for assault and theft

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday after punching a woman and stealing her phone.

The incident happened Saturday evening. Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 600 block of W. 11th Street.

Sioux Falls police report a witness saw a suspect punch someone. The witness told someone else, and this other person became the victim. She tried to take a picture of the suspect with her phone. The suspect punched the woman and took her phone. There were no serious injuries, according to police.

The suspect left. As he was walking away, the original witness who saw the first assault followed the suspect and was able to point him out to the police. Officers found him near 14th Street and Summit.

The suspect had ditched the phone, which officers recovered and returned to the victim.

32-year-old Elias Legesse from Sioux Falls was arrested for Robbery, Simple Assault, and Theft.

The victim of the initial assault has not been located. Authorities believe no major injuries were received in that incident.

