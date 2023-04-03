Rio Grande Valley rallies past Skyforce to win NBA G-League Western Conference title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce unlikely run through the NBA G-League Playoffs came to an end against a team that had an even more improbable run.

Despite falling behind by ten points at a rowdy Sanford Pentagon the defending NBA G-League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers got hot in the fourth quarter to rally past the Skyforce and win the Western Conference Championship 110-105 on Sunday night in front of 1,774 at the Pentagon.

Sioux Falls, seeded 5th in the NBA G-League playoffs, had earned the right to host the winner-take-all Western Conference Final after upset wins at Salt Lake City and Stockton. The 6th seeded Vipers run was even wilder with two point victories at South Bay and Memphis.

Down two after a quarter the Skyforce pulled ahead in the second and led 48-46 at the break. They’d up their lead to 77-72 at the end of the third quarter and scored the first five points of the final quarter to take an 82-72 lead with 11:15 to play.

Rio Grande Valley responded with a 19-2 run over the next seven minutes to go in front. They’d lead by as many as ten before the Skyforce hit a flurry of threes in the final minute that proved to be too little, too late.

The Vipers’ Jarrett Culver led all scorers with 29 points. TyTy Washington Jr. added 26 points, Trevor Hudgins scored 18 and Darius Days put in 14.

Orlando Robinson led the Skyforce with 28 poitns and 16 rebounds. Sioux Falls got another double-double from Jamaree Bouyea who scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Justin Champagnie added 23 points and Marcus Garrett scored 16.

Rio Grande Valley advances to the NBA G-League Finals which will be a best-of-three game series against Eastern Conference champion Delaware.

The Skyforce finished the season 22-13 and returned to the playoffs for the first time since their championship season of 2016.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from tonight’s game.

