Running for a Cause: Sioux Falls runners raise awareness for suicide prevention

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are many people who start their day with a morning run. However, there aren’t many runs like the one that the Sioux Falls Are Running Club embarked upon on Sunday.

The group ran at and in between all 17 tracks in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

“Well, ultra runners, we’re just not the smartest people sometimes,” said John Etrheim, organizer of the “Big Stupid Track Run.” “You know, who thinks of waking up early on a Sunday morning, to go run 55 miles? That classifies as the big stupid.”

The Big Stupid Track Run was started by Etrheim and Lance Smith, members of the Sioux Falls Area Runners Club. It’s something just crazy enough they might just get the attention they want to raise awareness for something close to home.

“Every April 2nd, I’ll think of Alex and he’s the person that I lost,” expressed Lance. “You know, he’s the first person I knew that made that choice. When somebody makes that choice, it affects your community, your family, it affects other people and it will affect you for a long time.”

Alex was a boy who lived in Harrisburg who took his own life. On his birthday, they run this race for life in his honor.

“I’ve got four children, myself. I can’t imagine losing one as they did, so anything we can do to help the memory, the comfort, the healing,” said Etrheim.

They raised money for the local 988 Helpline Center to continue to provide lifesaving services, but above all, they raised awareness for suicide prevention.

“Just let kids and people know that there are resources and places to call and people that want to help them before they make that decision,” Smith said.

“132 people a day in the United States lose their life to death by suicide,” Etrheim explained. “So if we can just slow that down and help make awareness that there is help, that’s where we can make an impact.

On Sunday, Alex’s memory was carried through this run and will continue to help others get back on track. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, 988 is available to dial 24/7.

