Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Running for a Cause: Sioux Falls runners raise awareness for suicide prevention

Big Stupid Track Run Story
Big Stupid Track Run Story(KSFY)
By Parker Brown
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are many people who start their day with a morning run. However, there aren’t many runs like the one that the Sioux Falls Are Running Club embarked upon on Sunday.

The group ran at and in between all 17 tracks in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg.

“Well, ultra runners, we’re just not the smartest people sometimes,” said John Etrheim, organizer of the “Big Stupid Track Run.” “You know, who thinks of waking up early on a Sunday morning, to go run 55 miles? That classifies as the big stupid.”

The Big Stupid Track Run was started by Etrheim and Lance Smith, members of the Sioux Falls Area Runners Club. It’s something just crazy enough they might just get the attention they want to raise awareness for something close to home.

“Every April 2nd, I’ll think of Alex and he’s the person that I lost,” expressed Lance. “You know, he’s the first person I knew that made that choice. When somebody makes that choice, it affects your community, your family, it affects other people and it will affect you for a long time.”

Alex was a boy who lived in Harrisburg who took his own life. On his birthday, they run this race for life in his honor.

“I’ve got four children, myself. I can’t imagine losing one as they did, so anything we can do to help the memory, the comfort, the healing,” said Etrheim.

They raised money for the local 988 Helpline Center to continue to provide lifesaving services, but above all, they raised awareness for suicide prevention.

“Just let kids and people know that there are resources and places to call and people that want to help them before they make that decision,” Smith said.

“132 people a day in the United States lose their life to death by suicide,” Etrheim explained. “So if we can just slow that down and help make awareness that there is help, that’s where we can make an impact.

On Sunday, Alex’s memory was carried through this run and will continue to help others get back on track. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, 988 is available to dial 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of I-29 near Sisseton taken around 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Photo: SD DOT
UPDATE: Interstates reopened
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No arrests have been made at this time.
Yankton police: dead body found in pond
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota

Latest News

Skyforce Western Final Preview
Augustana softball plays on newly renovated Bowden Field for first time
Augie softball sweeps Mankato in first games at new Bowden Field
The Yankton Police Department reported on Sunday that a dead body had been found in Westside...
Yankton police: dead body found in pond
The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been highly anticipated, and the public will...
Veterans Community Project hosts open house