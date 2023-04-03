Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.

Christopher Reistroffer has owned his photography business for twenty years.

While much of his business relies on virtual communication with clients, he says a red flag went up when he received a text from a potential client.

“They had mentioned that they were going to be putting together a birthday party for their wife, a 60th birthday party. Essentially what I did was gather their name, their spouse’s name, the event space, their email, their phone number then we walked through the packages and things I offer,” said Christopher Reistroffer, Reistroffer Design owner.

He didn’t think much of the conversation until the person insisted on paying with a check.

“When the check came to my surprise it was substantially higher than the dollar amount that I was going to bill the client,” said Reistroffer.

After reaching out to the about the amount he began to question the transaction even more.

“They had essentially told me that the remaining balance is to be paid to an event planner here in Sioux Falls, can I forward that payment onto them. That wasn’t a local number either and that for me was another little flag, it wasn’t a 605 number it wasn’t a business I recommended,” said Reistroffer.

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says Reistroffer’s gut feeling was right as this can be a common scam targeting small businesses.

“We call this a classic overpayment scam and so you get a call from somebody or in this case a text message, or email. They want to engage your services, but they can’t talk on the phone,” said Jessie Schmidt, Better Business Bureau.

Schmidt says this type of scam happens often with photographers and event planners.

“They deposit the check to their account and say I wasn’t sure what it was going to be so I sent you extra money, and as it gets closer to the event they cancel and say can you wire me that money back,” said Schmidt.

Now Reistroffer is taking it upon himself to raise awareness.

“I decided to go online to my companies Facebook page to make a statement to my clients, to my fellow industry professionals, and other small business owners that this is a scam that’s activity taking place in our community,” said Reistroffer.

If you have any doubts about a transaction, you can always reach out to the Better Business Bureau with questions.

