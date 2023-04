SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Librarian Emily Harris of Siouxland Libraries joined Dakota News Now to share some new reads for the new month.

Here are the chick-lit books Harris recommends checking out this month:

“Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

“Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes

“The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes

“Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.