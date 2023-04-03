Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Plankinton senior credits teachers for success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cally Faulhaber is 4.0 student at Plankinton High School, who appreciates what the teachers have done for her.

“I think the teachers are always welcoming and ready to teach us. And like the students, they just make it a fun atmosphere, and want to come everyday,” said Cally.

“Cally is a very good student. She’s very dependable, she’s very responsible. She always gets her work done, and she’s inquisitive and wants to improve herself,” said Plankinton teacher Ellen Hohbach.

Cally is involved in many activities.

“I’ve done student council, FCCLA. I’ve been in band and choir all four years. I’m in National Honor Society. I’ve been in the one act play,” said Cally.

“Cally has just really excelled. She’s a special person, that has great leadership abilities,” said Ellen.

And she’s liked going to a small school.

“I’m glad I know everyone in my class. And you can make friends with underclassmen, and get to know your teachers on a personal level,” said Cally.

Cally is planing to go to college at South Dakota State.

“Cally is very goal oriented, and she’ll be able to fit right in at college. And she will excel in what she wants to do,” said Ellen.

“When I get to college, the professors aren’t going to work with you one on one all the time. So I’m glad my teachers pushed me, to make me better,” said Cally.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Cally gets a $250 scholarship the Central Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

