Weather outlook: Blizzard warnings, precipitation coming

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major winter storm is on the way overnight and through Wednesday for part of the Dakota News Now viewing area.

Blizzard Warnings will be in effect for much of the state including Aberdeen and Pierre for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation will begin in western South Dakota Monday night and spread east overnight, impacting virtually the entire day Tuesday. The wind will be strong with gusts around 50 mph at times.

Precipitation ends Wednesday morning, but the wind won’t die down until Wednesday night.

Snowfall totals will range from 18 to 24 inches in the Black Hills to as much as another 10-12″ in Aberdeen and Pierre.

Sioux Falls will have rain, and then a wintry mix will be possible Tuesday night as cooler air moves in. Some minor snow accumulations of a few tenths of an inch are possible.

