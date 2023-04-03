Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Week of Work at Harrisburg High School aims to steer students to careers

The week is a statewide push for students to explore the ever-growing number of career options.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With school years entering into their final stretch, there’s a push for high school students to start looking for jobs or education opportunities in the summer. But it may be tough for students to know all of what’s available to them. Across the state and at Harrisburg High School, educators are looking to help fill that information gap.

How students utilize space at their schools and their time there has changed over the past few years. The library at Harrisburg High Schools, while still holding plenty of books, is now usually more of a space for collaboration.

“When I started working here, I had never worked in a library. It’s not quiet. It’s kids, we have chess tournaments, we do things to intermingle and work with them to figure out how we can help them to become better adults.” Harrisburg High School Assistant Librarian Lisa Richardson said.

So it’s the perfect space for Donuts and Dreams Career Exploration, the kickoff event for Week of Work at Harrisburg. The week is a statewide push for students to explore the ever-growing number of career options, and how students to get there.

“The Week of Work is just a great way for us to get kids into the door, and teach them about careers they maybe don’t have any idea exist, and help them think outside the box a little bit when planning their futures.” Harrisburg High School Librarian Eve Langerock said.

Companies and individuals from industries in the area came looking not just to interest some upperclassmen in potential internships and part-time jobs, but also answer the questions of younger students still figuring out what they want to do in life.

“Obviously, the four-year college is a traditional route, which is also big. But it’s really an opportunity, anything we can do to help those kids, give them more tools in their toolbox to figure out what they want to do and help them make those decisions. And maybe guide them along, give them any information that we can.” Richardson said.

Richardson said even more professionals from different industries will be coming to Harrisburg this week to share their experiences -- and hopefully spark an interest in students to start thinking about their future.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota
No arrests have been made at this time.
UPDATE: Autopsy underway for body found in Yankton pond
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls
A major winter storm is on the way overnight and through Wednesday for part of the Dakota News...
Weather outlook: Blizzard warnings, precipitation coming

Latest News

The awards were presented Saturday at a ceremony in Minneapolis.
Dakota News Now honored with 4 Eric Sevareid Awards
Week of Work at Harrisburg High School aims to steer students to careers
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Siouxland Libraries shares chick lit picks for April.
Siouxland Libraries shares chick-lit picks for April