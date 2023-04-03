Avera Medical Minute
Zoo celebrates Egg-stravaganza

The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the...
The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the zoo’s inaugural celebration of spring this Saturday!(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the zoo’s inaugural celebration of spring this Saturday.

The event takes place on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features egg hunts, animal encounters, story times, and photos with Snow White and Marvel’s Falcon.

The Canaries Community Fund is the official egg hunt sponsor of Egg-stravaganza. That means Cagey will be on hand to kick off the hunts and take photos.

Egg-stravaganza admission is included for all named people on Monarch and Gold memberships. Members with Standard memberships (including those whose 2022 membership is still good) can enjoy discounted event admission ($5 online or $7 for walkup). Special event admission is in effect for all other guests. Guests 2 and under are always free.

The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the...
The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the zoo’s inaugural celebration of spring this Saturday!(Great Plains Zoo)
Full Egg-stravaganza Schedule

10 am-1 pm | Egg bio facts, character photos, craft

10:15 am | Animal Story in Classroom

11 am | Egg Hunt (Ages 4 and under)

11:30 am | Egg Hunt (Ages 5+)

11:30 am | Creature Feature in Lobby

12:30 pm | Animal Story in Classroom

1 pm | Creature Feature in Lobby

The zoo notes that the event will proceed no matter the weather.

To learn more, visit GreatZoo.org/Events/Egg-stravaganza.

