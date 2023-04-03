Zoo celebrates Egg-stravaganza
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the zoo’s inaugural celebration of spring this Saturday.
The event takes place on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features egg hunts, animal encounters, story times, and photos with Snow White and Marvel’s Falcon.
The Canaries Community Fund is the official egg hunt sponsor of Egg-stravaganza. That means Cagey will be on hand to kick off the hunts and take photos.
Egg-stravaganza admission is included for all named people on Monarch and Gold memberships. Members with Standard memberships (including those whose 2022 membership is still good) can enjoy discounted event admission ($5 online or $7 for walkup). Special event admission is in effect for all other guests. Guests 2 and under are always free.
Full Egg-stravaganza Schedule
10 am-1 pm | Egg bio facts, character photos, craft
10:15 am | Animal Story in Classroom
11 am | Egg Hunt (Ages 4 and under)
11:30 am | Egg Hunt (Ages 5+)
11:30 am | Creature Feature in Lobby
12:30 pm | Animal Story in Classroom
1 pm | Creature Feature in Lobby
The zoo notes that the event will proceed no matter the weather.
To learn more, visit GreatZoo.org/Events/Egg-stravaganza.
