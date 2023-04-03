Zoo celebrates Egg-stravaganza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo is hosting egg hunts, animal encounters, and photo opportunities in the zoo’s inaugural celebration of spring this Saturday.

The event takes place on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features egg hunts, animal encounters, story times, and photos with Snow White and Marvel’s Falcon.

The Canaries Community Fund is the official egg hunt sponsor of Egg-stravaganza. That means Cagey will be on hand to kick off the hunts and take photos.

Egg-stravaganza admission is included for all named people on Monarch and Gold memberships. Members with Standard memberships (including those whose 2022 membership is still good) can enjoy discounted event admission ($5 online or $7 for walkup). Special event admission is in effect for all other guests. Guests 2 and under are always free.

Full Egg-stravaganza Schedule

10 am-1 pm | Egg bio facts, character photos, craft

10:15 am | Animal Story in Classroom

11 am | Egg Hunt (Ages 4 and under)

11:30 am | Egg Hunt (Ages 5+)

11:30 am | Creature Feature in Lobby

12:30 pm | Animal Story in Classroom

1 pm | Creature Feature in Lobby

The zoo notes that the event will proceed no matter the weather.

To learn more, visit GreatZoo.org/Events/Egg-stravaganza.

