Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings adopts No Mow May

The City of Brookings will participate in No Mow May, a national campaign that aims to help...
The City of Brookings will participate in No Mow May, a national campaign that aims to help create more welcoming conditions for bees and other early-season pollinators.(City of Brookings)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brookings will participate in No Mow May, a national campaign that aims to create more welcoming conditions for bees and other pollinators.

City officials say that participation in No Mow May is voluntary. People can choose to opt out of mowing all or part of their lawns.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Brookings City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 23-004 to allow owners or occupants to refrain from mowing their lawns during May.

However, by June 7, all properties must be brought into compliance with Brookings’ vegetation management practices, which call for lawns, grasses, and weeds to be no taller than 15 inches. No violation notices will be issued during May.

Those wishing to participate can pick up yard signs free of charge at the Brookings City & County Government Center. The yard signs signal that the residence is participating in No Mow May. The signs are provided courtesy of the Brookings Sustainability Council.

“Bees and other pollinators play a vital role in our food supply and help keep our natural resources healthy,” said Robin Buterbaugh, a microbiologist and member of the Sustainability Council. “Spring is a crucial time of year for pollinators as they emerge from the soil and look for habitat and food. That is why we’re excited to bring No Mow May to Brookings.”

“We hope No Mow May raises awareness by sparking conversations between friends and neighbors who see one another participating in the program,” said Gabrielle Bolwerk, who serves as the South Dakota State University student representative on the Sustainability Council.

For more information, visit: cityofbrookings-sd.gov/NoMowMay.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota
A major winter storm is on the way overnight and through Wednesday for part of the Dakota News...
Weather outlook: Blizzard warnings, precipitation coming
Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for assault and theft

Latest News

No travel advised for Brown County
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: SDSU campus to reopen after power outage closure
Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will close from Watertown to the North Dakota...
Part of I-29 to close
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm