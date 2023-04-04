Brookings adopts No Mow May

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brookings will participate in No Mow May, a national campaign that aims to create more welcoming conditions for bees and other pollinators.

City officials say that participation in No Mow May is voluntary. People can choose to opt out of mowing all or part of their lawns.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Brookings City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 23-004 to allow owners or occupants to refrain from mowing their lawns during May.

However, by June 7, all properties must be brought into compliance with Brookings’ vegetation management practices, which call for lawns, grasses, and weeds to be no taller than 15 inches. No violation notices will be issued during May.

Those wishing to participate can pick up yard signs free of charge at the Brookings City & County Government Center. The yard signs signal that the residence is participating in No Mow May. The signs are provided courtesy of the Brookings Sustainability Council.

“Bees and other pollinators play a vital role in our food supply and help keep our natural resources healthy,” said Robin Buterbaugh, a microbiologist and member of the Sustainability Council. “Spring is a crucial time of year for pollinators as they emerge from the soil and look for habitat and food. That is why we’re excited to bring No Mow May to Brookings.”

“We hope No Mow May raises awareness by sparking conversations between friends and neighbors who see one another participating in the program,” said Gabrielle Bolwerk, who serves as the South Dakota State University student representative on the Sustainability Council.

For more information, visit: cityofbrookings-sd.gov/NoMowMay.

