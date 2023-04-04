UPDATE: SDSU campus to reopen after power outage closure

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University campus closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Campus operations will resume as normal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Any further changes will be communicated.

PREVIOUSLY: The school says that essential personnel should remain at work as directed by their supervisor.

Residence halls are safe for students to come and go as necessary.

According to Brookings Municipal Utilities, the power outage in Brookings affected 90 percent of the company’s Brookings customers. The company reported that power has since been restored to customers.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of galloping power lines north of Brookings.

“The wind and weather are affecting power distribution as well as road conditions. Please be careful with the power outage and remember non-functioning stoplights become four-way stops,” said the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.