Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

UPDATE: SDSU campus to reopen after power outage closure

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University campus closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Campus operations will resume as normal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Any further changes will be communicated.

PREVIOUSLY: The school says that essential personnel should remain at work as directed by their supervisor.

Residence halls are safe for students to come and go as necessary.

According to Brookings Municipal Utilities, the power outage in Brookings affected 90 percent of the company’s Brookings customers. The company reported that power has since been restored to customers.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of galloping power lines north of Brookings.

“The wind and weather are affecting power distribution as well as road conditions. Please be careful with the power outage and remember non-functioning stoplights become four-way stops,” said the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota
A major winter storm is on the way overnight and through Wednesday for part of the Dakota News...
Weather outlook: Blizzard warnings, precipitation coming
Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for assault and theft

Latest News

The City of Brookings will participate in No Mow May, a national campaign that aims to help...
Brookings adopts No Mow May
No travel advised for Brown County
Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will close from Watertown to the North Dakota...
Part of I-29 to close
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm