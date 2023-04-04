Dept. of Transportation prepares for another multi-day storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the South Dakota Department of Transportation, it’s been a long winter.

As roadways like I-29 and I-90 closed on Monday and Tuesday, SDDOT snow plow drivers set out on their routes and began what will most likely be multiple days of 14-hour shifts pushing snow.

Across the state, DOT drivers have had plenty of hours logged so far this winter. For drivers in areas such as Pierre and Aberdeen, it’s only been a few days since they were last out clearing roadways from Friday’s snowfall.

Craig Smith, the Director of Operations for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said this storm is accompanied by temperatures that hover just around freezing, but warmer temperatures make heavier snow.

“For the drivers themselves, these spring events, sometimes that snow can be a little heavier and it takes a little longer to plow, particularly, some of these real heavy accumulations. Fortunately, with the wind not being real bad yet, we’re able to stay out there. The visibility is at least at a point where the plows can safely operate out there,” said Smith.

That wind, however, is expected to pick up. This will reduce visibility and make the duties of DOT plow drivers a bit more challenging.

”These spring events do generally clean up a little bit better, but this one, with those high winds, we are expecting the multi-day event and likely some interstate closures throughout the week. So, you start getting to two or three days and the guys are getting a little tired on top of the winter they’ve already experienced. It can be a little challenging for them,” said Smith.

Another issue that makes removing snow especially difficult for DOT snow plow drivers is stranded drivers. Smith encourages South Dakotans to frequently check SD511.org if they plan to travel and to stay home if their local roadways are under no travel advisories.

”When vehicles start becoming stuck or stranded out there, not only does it make their job more difficult, but we get more drifting snow. So, certainly once we get to those conditions and we have no travel advised, and vehicles do get out there, it not only make the jobs more difficult, but it’s really going to take that much longer for us to actually clear it and get those roads back open to traffic,” said Smith.

While DOT snow plow drivers are certainly hoping this is the last winter storm they’ll have to clean up, the numerous winter storms this winter have produced some experienced plow drivers.

”I think overall, our plow drivers and everyone is ready for the winter to be over. Not just everyone else out there, but our drivers have really been putting in long hours and they are ready for spring to show up. We’ve got, hopefully, this last event that we can get through. By this point of the year, all of our drivers, they’ve got a lot of experience and all really know what they’re doing out there,” said Smith.

You can stay up to date with the latest delays and cancellations and road closures on Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.